Kumar Mangalam Birla Receives Padma Bhushan Award From Prez Murmu

Noted Industrialist Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award from Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. Mr. Birla has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Trade & Industry.

On receiving the Award, Mr. Birla said “The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling. I thank the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour which I accept on behalf of my 140,000 colleagues from 36 countries. This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group— in enriching”

Who is Kumar Mangalam Birla?