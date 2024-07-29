July 29, 2024 Gold and Silver Prices: Gold Prices Drop in One City, Surge Everywhere Else

After the 2024-25 Union Budget, the prices of gold and silver initially dropped but have now surged again. Since July 27, the price of gold has increased by a maximum of Rs. 430 per tola (10 grams) as of July 29. Let’s take a look at the current gold prices across the country today.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Guntur, Proddutur, and Vizag, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs. 63,400 per tola, while the 24-carat gold rate is Rs. 69,160 per tola. Compared to yesterday’s prices, today's prices have increased by Rs. 150 and Rs. 160, respectively.

In Delhi, gold prices have similarly risen by Rs. 150 and Rs. 160. Today, the price for a tula of 22-carat gold is Rs. 63,550, while the price for 24-carat gold is Rs. 69,310.

While gold prices are increasing in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Delhi, they have dropped significantly in Chennai. In Chennai, the price for 22-carat gold is Rs. 64,130 per tula, and the price for 24-carat gold is Rs. 69,980 per tola. This indicates a drop of Rs. 500 and Rs. 550, respectively, compared to yesterday’s prices.

Silver prices have also increased, with the price of one kilogram of silver rising by Rs. 800. As a result, the cost of one kilogram of silver is now Rs. 85,000. The price of silver has increased again after three days.