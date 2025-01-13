GST Due Date Extensions around Holidays: Struggles of CAs and Tax Experts

Chartered Accountants (CAs) and tax practitioners in India are known for their hard work, meeting strict deadlines, and managing heavy workloads. However, the pressure increases when technical issues, like downtime in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, coincide with festive seasons and filing deadlines. The recent GST portal downtime on January 10, 2025, and the extension of GST filing deadlines during holidays, have once again created challenges for these professionals. They now find themselves working extra hours over weekends to avoid penalties for clients’ delayed tax filings.

The Problem with Deadline Extensions

For many taxpayers, an extension in GST filing deadlines can be a relief. However, for tax professionals, it adds extra work. While taxpayers get more time, they often delay filing, resulting in a rush to meet the new deadline. This creates a backlog of work for tax practitioners who were already under pressure. The recent downtime in the GST portal only added to the challenge, disrupting schedules that were carefully planned for timely submissions. Tax practitioners, once prepared to complete filings on time, now face the task of handling last-minute submissions.

Festivals and Work Marathons

In India, festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year add to the complexity for tax professionals. These holidays are often when deadlines fall or are extended, forcing tax practitioners to work during what should be a time for relaxation. While taxpayers enjoy the extra time, practitioners end up working long hours to meet these deadlines. The festive season, which should ideally be a break, becomes a stressful work marathon for many in the profession.

Technical Glitches Add Extra Stress

Technical issues with the GST portal are another significant challenge. While scheduled downtime for maintenance is necessary, it can severely disrupt the workflow for tax professionals. The GST portal is a crucial tool for tax compliance, and any technical glitch, such as slow processing or system outages, only increases the stress for practitioners. These issues often cause delays in submitting documents, reconciling data, and meeting deadlines.

Client Procrastination Creates a Bottleneck

Another ongoing issue for tax professionals is the behavior of clients. Despite repeated reminders, many businesses wait until the last moment to submit their required documents for filing. The extensions in filing deadlines only encourage this procrastination, which further piles on the work for practitioners. This last-minute rush not only affects the practitioners but also leads to a chaotic and stressful filing process.

The Mental and Physical Toll

The constant pressure of meeting deadlines, handling client expectations, and managing technical glitches takes a toll on the mental and physical health of tax professionals. Long working hours, combined with stress and exhaustion, can lead to burnout. During holidays, which should ideally be a time of relaxation, tax professionals end up sacrificing their personal time to ensure compliance.

Solutions for a Better System

Tax professionals are calling for changes to make the system more efficient and less stressful. Here are some of their suggestions:

Better Maintenance Scheduling: Maintenance downtime should be scheduled well in advance and during non-peak hours to minimize disruption.

Avoiding Deadlines During Holidays: Filing deadlines should be planned to avoid overlap with major festivals, allowing tax professionals to enjoy a break.

Stronger Technical Infrastructure: A more reliable and faster GST portal will reduce technical glitches, easing the workload for practitioners.

Encouraging Timely Filings: There should be more awareness and stricter penalties for late submissions, discouraging procrastination among taxpayers.

The Unsung Heroes of Tax Compliance

Despite facing numerous challenges, CAs and tax practitioners play a critical role in ensuring businesses stay compliant, government revenues are collected on time, and the economy functions smoothly. Their personal sacrifices are often overlooked. As India’s tax systems continue to evolve, it’s important to address the challenges these professionals face and streamline the process for better efficiency. For now, tax practitioners continue to navigate the complexities of deadlines, system downtimes, and client expectations, hoping for a more balanced work environment.