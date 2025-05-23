Gold Rate Today May 23: Prices Fall Slightly After Two Days of Rise

Gold prices have dropped slightly today in Hyderabad. The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) has decreased by ₹380, bringing it down to ₹97,530. Similarly, 22-carat gold (10 grams) has gone down by ₹350, now priced at ₹89,400.

Silver prices also declined, with 1 kilogram falling by ₹1,000, now at ₹1,11,000.

Gold & Silver Prices in Hyderabad (May 23, 2025)

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹97,530

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹89,400

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,11,000

Similar price trends are being observed across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with nearly identical rates in major cities.

Gold and silver prices can fluctuate due to changes in the global market, reduced demand, or strengthening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. A dip in international gold rates and lower seasonal demand may be the reasons for today’s decline.