EPFO 3.0: PF Withdrawals Through ATM and UPI Likely Soon

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation subscribers may soon be able to withdraw their PF money through ATMs and UPI. According to reports, this new facility is likely to start by the end of May.

The new service is part of EPFO 3.0, a digital upgrade introduced to make PF services easier and faster for employees. With this update, members may no longer need to go through lengthy paperwork or visit offices for withdrawals.

EPFO is reportedly planning to provide special ATM cards linked to PF accounts. Using these cards, subscribers will be able to withdraw their PF money directly from ATMs. PF withdrawals through UPI are also expected to be introduced.

Reports say members may be allowed to withdraw up to 50% of their PF balance using ATM or UPI.

To use this facility, members must have an active UAN (Universal Account Number). Their Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details, and IFSC code should also be linked to the account.

The government recently said EPFO processed a record number of claims during 2025-26, showing that more people are now using online PF services.

The new ATM and UPI system is expected to make PF withdrawals faster, simpler, and more convenient for employees across India.