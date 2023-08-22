Bus gutted after hitting a bike in Hyderabad, one dead

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (IANS) A man was killed on Tuesday after a bike he was riding collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction at Shameerpet in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and both the vehicles were gutted in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Sampath (26), a native of Siddipet district.

The bus belonged to a pharma company.

According to police, the bike caught fire after petrol leaked from its tanker due to the crash. The flames from the bike, which had come under the wheels of the bus, engulfed the four-wheeler.

People travelling in the bus got down immediately, which averted a major tragedy.

A fire engine rushed the spot and doused the fire.

