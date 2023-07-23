Burmese betel nuts seized in Assam, one held

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) The Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation, seized illegal Burmese betel nuts worth Rs 1 crore in Karimganj district of the state, police said on Sunday.

According to police, a truck with registration number NL-01AB-8938 was stopped in the Badarpur area of Karimganj, and at least 16,907 kg of smuggled Burmese betel nuts were found inside.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Samsuddin.

As per police, the truck carrying the illegal Burmese betel nuts was moving towards Guwahati.

Karimganj's SP Partha Protim Das said: "Acting on a specific input, the joint operation was held on Saturday night. Huge quantities of Burmese betel nuts were recovered. We have been interrogating the arrested truck driver."

According to Das, the market value of seized betel nuts should be more than Rs 1 crore. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.