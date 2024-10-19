Building collapses after explosion in MP's Morena, many feared trapped

Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) At least half a dozen people are feared to be trapped under the debris after an explosion in a building in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Saturday.

The impact of the explosion was such that the building collapsed completely within a few seconds, turning into debris.

Eyewitnesses told the press that at least four residential buildings located adjacent to the blast site were also damaged badly.

Local area police and district administration were alerted and the rescue operation was underway. According to information, two women were rescued alive and they have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

JCB machines and the SDRF team reached the spot. Ambulances have also arrived to assist in the rescue of those feared trapped under the rubble.

The building where the explosion occurred belongs to Niranjan Rathor, a resident of Islampura area.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the blast occurred due to a fire in LPG cylinders. However, police also said firecrackers were also stored inside the building.

SDRF and police along with local residents were clearing debris to reach out to the people feared to be trapped.

"A building has collapsed and some people are feared to be trapped. Local area police have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway," Morena SP Sameer Saurabh said.

Saurabh said what exactly caused the massive explosion will be known after the investigation. "Once the rescue operation is over, an investigation will be initiated with the help of the forensic team to find out the exact reason behind the blast," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.