RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to release book 'The Hindu Manifesto' on April 26

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Amid an engaging discourse around governance, decolonisation and societal development in Bharat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will release ‘The Hindu Manifesto’, a book by Swami Vigyananand, on April 26.

The event to launch the work of Swami Vigyananand, a senior functionary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and initiator of the World Hindu Congress, will be held at the PM Museum in New Delhi, said a statement.

The Hindu Manifesto offers a transformative framework for prosperity, governance and justice in modern times, rooted in the principles of Dharma and the timeless wisdom of ancient Hindu texts such as the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar, it said.

Swami Vigyananand has crafted The Hindu Manifesto as a blueprint for civilisational renaissance, based on eight guiding principles, or Sutras, that emphasise prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, sacredness of nature, and respect for one’s heritage.

The book presents a Dharma-centred model to foster a just, prosperous, and harmonious future for the world.

It advocates for responsible democracy, drawing inspiration from Ram Rajya, where governance is rooted in justice and public welfare. It also redefines social structures, dispelling misconceptions about Varna and Jati (caste) and advocating for a non-discriminatory society.

‘The Hindu Manifesto’ maintains that a nation’s strength and longevity depend on two fundamental aspects: a solid foundational framework that ensures stability and progress, and a civilisational framework that nurtures values, identity and sustainability. Together, these aspects form the core philosophy of this book, with each of the eight Sutras representing a crucial pillar of a thriving society.

By blending ancient wisdom with contemporary ideas, the book guides readers to realign society with enduring civilisational values and power Bharat’s rise in the changing world order, said the publisher, BluOne Ink.

Swami Vigyananand is a renowned scholar of Hindu Dharma, deeply versed in Sanskrit and Hindu philosophy, and an astute observer of various disciplines, including economics, education, diplomacy, strategy, and politics.

A thought leader and changemaker, he is an IIT graduate who is currently serving as Joint General Secretary of the VHP and leading its international coordination efforts. He has spearheaded initiatives like the World Hindu Economic Forum and the World Hindu Congress, organising conferences and mobilising Hindus across the globe.

