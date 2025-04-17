India's sugar production touches 254.97 lakh tons in current season

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Sugar production in the current sugar season touched 254.97 lakh tons, as on April 15, with 38 factories operating across the country, according to a statement issued by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on Thursday.

Around 35 lakh tons of sugar is expected to be diverted towards ethanol production this year, compared to last year’s diversion of 21.5 lakh tons, the statement said.

As many as 22 factories are still operational during the current season in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 16 factories are operating in western UP.

Owing to the improved yield of plant cane, cane availability has improved in UP, and these factories are expected to remain in operation up to late April 2025 or May 1st week. Moreover, sugar recovery has also shown improvement in the second half of the season, resulting in better output of sugar, the statement said.

In Maharashtra, one sugar mill in Pune district is expected to remain in operation up to the 2nd week of May this year.

At the same time, some factories in south Karnataka are expected to restart operations during the special season from June/July to September 2025.

Historically, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu collectively contribute around 4-5 lakh tons of sugar in the special season.

ISMA is also optimistic on the outlook for the 2025–26 sugar season due to better crop prospects in the southern and northern states.

The crop outlook has improved in the south, due to a favourable southwest monsoon in 2024, and sugarcane planting for the 2025–26 season has shown notable improvement in key producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. Consequently, the crushing season is anticipated to begin as per schedule in October 2025, ensuring adequate supply.

Both cane and sugar yields are also expected to go up in the north. In Uttar Pradesh and other northern regions, ongoing varietal replacement initiatives are delivering encouraging outcomes. These advancements are expected to enhance both cane yield and sugar recovery rates, thereby strengthening overall production performance in the upcoming season.

Seasonal forecasts from both the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet project a normal southwest monsoon for 2025. This reinforces confidence in a favourable agro-climatic environment, supporting a healthy sugarcane crop and robust production potential for the 2025–26 season, the ISMA statement added.

