‘Real Man Unleashed’ makers refute Imran Nazir Khan’s allegations of casting couch

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) After the reality show contestant, Imran Nazir Khan shared his alleged casting couch tale on social media with regards to the show ‘Real Man Unleashed’, the producer of the show along with other contestants has issued a statement refuting the alleged incident.

The makers of the show have also threatened legal action against the alleged whistleblower, and have pointed guns at Imran over his claims. The makers of the show have stated that from Day 1 of the shoot, Imran was involved in repeated arguments with various departments including the production team, food services, creative crew, and even his fellow contestants.

They shared that as per the agreed show format, Imran was voted out during the grand finale task, a decision taken collectively and fairly by the remaining contestants and judges. However, following his elimination, Imran has begun circulating baseless accusations against the producers, alleging unfair treatment.

It is also important to note that the show has not yet been officially announced by the channel, and names like Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan, and Faisu, mentioned by Imran as "hosts of the show," are entirely false and fabricated.

Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, the producer of ‘Real Man Unleashed’, said in a statement, “I want to officially clarify that Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan, and Faisal Shaikh (Faisu) are not associated as hosts of our show 'Real Men Unleashed.' Any claim stating otherwise is completely false and misleading”.

He further mentioned, “It’s unfortunate that certain individuals are using cheap publicity stunts by dragging well-known names into fabricated controversies for their own self-promotion. Let this be a clear message, we will take strong legal action to ensure accountability and prevent others from misusing the reputation of any producer, artist, or the show itself. It’s time to set an example”.

Out of 25 candidates, Imran allegedly had serious conflicts with at least 18 of them. Despite his disruptive conduct and frequent midnight confrontations with producers and creatives, the team showed immense patience and allowed him to stay till the final day of the shoot.

Contestant Vashu said, “Regarding the ongoing controversy around 'Real Men Unleashed (RMU)', I want to make it absolutely clear that I am not a part of any such issue. Whatever names are being taken or dragged into this, they know the truth themselves. I was never asked to compromise in any way, whether it was on-camera or off-camera. Any news, story, or media post that includes my name in this matter is completely false and baseless”.

"As far as the tasks and competition were concerned, I have always taken things sportingly. If I ever felt something was fair or unfair in the show, I expressed it respectfully as a contestant, not to create any drama. But when it comes to this controversy, I repeat, I have no involvement whatsoever and do not support these tactics”, he added.

