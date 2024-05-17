Brazilian para runner Jacques breaks Men's 5,000m T11 world record

Kobe, Japan, May 17 (IANS) Brazilian para-athlete Yeltsin Jacques won the Men's 5,000m T11 Final with a new world record at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Friday.

The 32-year-old visually-impaired athlete clocked 14 minutes 53.97 seconds at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in the central Japanese port city of Kobe.

Outrunning his previous personal best of 15:12.37, the athlete also set a new championship record, reports Xinhua.

At the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, Jacques won the Men's 5,000m T11 Final and Men's 1,500m T11 Final.

The 2024 World Para Athletics Championships, the 11th edition of its kind, runs until May 27 at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium, where over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions are competing in 168 events.

The Kobe championships, originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but postponed due to the COVID pandemic, are held in East Asia for the first time.

