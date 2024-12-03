Both Kejriwal, Gandhiji went to jail for a cause: AAP leader Avadh Ojha (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Motivational speaker, educationist, entrepreneur and UPSC coach Avadh Ojha who joined the ruling AAP in Delhi on Tuesday compared former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Mahatma Gandhi, claiming they both went to jail for a big cause.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ojha, 40, a one-time critic of Kejriwal, spoke on a range of issues including the aim to take forward Arvind Kejriwal's 'politics of performance' and 'education revolution'.

Ojha sir, as the educationist from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda is popularly known among students, started a new innings in politics by joining the AAP on Monday but dismissed rumours that he joined the party to fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: Are we speaking to the next Education Minister of Delhi?

Avadh Ojha: I am just a foot soldier of the AAP and nothing more. I wish the education movement gains momentum in Delhi and it becomes a model for other states as our party’s footprint expands in the country. It is very encouraging to see government students showing curiosity and asking questions. I want this development of curiosity to grow further.

IANS: How did you suddenly decide to take a plunge into politics and join the AAP?

Avadh Ojha: I joined the AAP because of an affectionate invitation I got to be a part of it. One is encouraged to accept such an offer when someone gives you a lot of respect. I have always been a supporter of the AAP government’s education model. There was no question of refusing the offer to join the AAP’s education revolution.

IANS: From a staunch critic of Arvind Kejriwal to his biggest admirer, how has the transformation come about for an educationist who has nine lakh subscribers to his YouTube channel?

Avadh Ojha: There was nothing personal about my observations about Kejriwal. All I said was from the lens of a teacher. Poets and teachers are known to raise issues and point out matters of concern. We do this most of the time when we are in a class.

IANS: What do you have to say about AAP leaders landing in jail over cases related to Delhi’s liquor policy?

Avadh Ojha: Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela and Ram Manohar Lohia – they all went to jail. A person should not be judged just because he is imprisoned. What is more important is the cause or the reason for which he is incarcerated. Unless a court holds a person guilty, he is not guilty. If it is a policy matter then the court will decide if it is wrong or not.

IANS: How do you rate AAP’s Delhi model?

Avadh Ojha: After 2015, when the AAP came to power, the passing percentage in government schools rose to 97 per cent in CBSE exams. The AAP has completely changed the education model, forcing a rethink in even those people who used to think that government school students can’t achieve anything. In 2015, only 15 government school kids qualified for IIT–Mains but this year the number has gone up to 783. NEET selection from government schools is also about 1,500. This highlights the AAP government’s achievement in Delhi’s education sector.

Mohalla clinics are also an example of revolutionary steps in the health sector as these afford an opportunity to a poor person, who earns about Rs 200 daily, to consult a doctor.

IANS: Are you planning a big splash or innovation after joining the AAP?

Avadh Ojha: I think the AAP is pursuing a great ideology and we only need to add to the efforts of Kejriwal and join the health and education revolution that is unfolding in Delhi.

