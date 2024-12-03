Cyclone Fengal: MK Stalin announces relief package for victims

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a comprehensive relief package for those affected by the heavy rains and floods caused by Cyclone Fengal in various districts of the state.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday. As part of the relief package, the Tamil Nadu government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives due to the cyclone and floods.

The Chief Minister outlined the following measures to provide relief to the affected. As per the relief package, Rs 2,000 will be given to ration card holders whose livelihoods have been disrupted in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts, Rs. 17,000 per hectare will be provided as compensation for standing crops (irrigated, including paddy) damaged by 33 per cent or more, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees (damage above 33 per cent), Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops damaged by 33 per cent or more.

The package announced by the Chief Minister includes Rs 37,500 for each buffalo or cow lost, Rs 4,000 for each goat or sheep and Rs 100 for each chicken lost.

At least Rs 10,000 will be provided for mud huts damaged in the floods.

Special camps will be conducted in affected districts to provide new certificates, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and family cards to individuals who lost these documents in the disaster.

The government will provide new textbooks and notebooks to students from families in the affected areas.

District collectors from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai, where the cyclone caused severe damage, have been instructed to send detailed reports of the worst-affected areas to the government for further action.

On Monday, Chief Minister Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of Rs. 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as interim relief for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains and heavy winds across Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister in the letter informed the Prime Minister that 12 people lost their lives, inundation of 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land and destruction of 1,649 kilometers of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers. Damage to 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 tanks.

The calamity displaced large populations and affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals. Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts received over 50 cm of rainfall in a single day, equivalent to an entire season’s average, resulting in severe flooding and damage to infrastructure and crops.

The state government’s initial assessment estimates that Rs. 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts.

The Chief Minister stated, “Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the state’s resources, and we urgently need financial assistance to manage the fallout.”

Stalin urged the Prime Minister to release Rs. 2,000 crore from the NDRF for emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts. He also requested to dispatch a central team to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

The Chief Minister also requested further financial assistance based on the findings of the central team and emphasised that such assistance is critical to address the unprecedented impact on infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in the affected districts.

