Botafogo beat Corinthians to lead Brazil's Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, June 2 (IANS) Junior Santos continued his prolific scoring form as Botafogo climbed to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings on Saturday with a 1-0 away victory over Corinthians.

The 29-year-old winger put the visitors ahead just before the hour by timing his run to perfection to direct a first-time effort into the bottom far corner after Cuiabano's cross from the left flank.

Santos has now scored 17 times and provided four assists in 31 games across all competitions this year.

Botafogo lead the 20-team standings with 13 points from seven outings while Corinthians are 17th, with just five points so far.

"We deserved the win tonight because of the way we controlled the match and constantly created," Botafogo manager Arthur Jorge told a news conference.

"This was an important result against a difficult opponent. But we have to keep our feet on the ground and understand that only by continuing to work hard will we be in a position to achieve our objectives."

In other Brazilian top flight matches on Saturday, Bragantino won 2-0 at Gremio, Atletico Goianiense prevailed 2-0 at Vitoria, Fluminense were held to a 1-1 home draw by Juventude and Internacional won 1-0 at Cuiaba.

