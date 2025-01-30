Borussia Dortmund appoint Niko Kovac as new head coach

Dortmund, Jan 30 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund have appointed Niko Kovac as their new head coach, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday. The 53-year-old takes over from Nuri Sahin, who was dismissed on January 22 following a string of disappointing results in the Bundesliga and an early exit from the German Cup.

Kovac, who previously managed Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, has been out of work since leaving Wolfsburg in March 2024. He now faces the task of revitalizing a struggling Dortmund side that currently sits 11th in the Bundesliga table with just seven wins from 19 games.

In his first statement as Dortmund boss, Kovac expressed his excitement and determination to turn things around for the club. "All those responsible at BVB gave us a very good feeling during the talks, so I am convinced that we can achieve a lot together in the future," Kovac said.

He emphasized the need for absolute determination, hard work, and passion to represent Dortmund at their best in the Bundesliga, Champions League, and the upcoming Club World Cup.

"The most important thing for all of us now is to have absolute determination, a big heart, and the willingness to work hard to represent Borussia Dortmund in the best possible way in all competitions. We are tackling this challenge with determination and focus," he added.

Despite their struggles in the domestic league, Dortmund recently secured a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, ensuring their place in the playoff round. However, the club’s inconsistent performances under Sahin forced the Dortmund board to seek a more experienced leader to steady the ship.

Born in Berlin, Kovac played international football for Croatia and later transitioned into coaching. He led the Croatian national team from 2013 to 2015, guiding them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.