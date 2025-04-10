IPL 2025: Our approach is not conditions specific, says KKR's Venky Iyer ahead of CSK clash

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has emphasised the team's adaptability ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Despite coming off a narrow four-run defeat in their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Iyer remained positive about the team's performance.

"We played some very good cricket even the last game. We lost only by four runs, which goes on to show that it was an evenly contested game," he noted during Thursday's pre-match press conference.

When questioned about potential advantages in the upcoming match, particularly regarding their spin attack led by Varun Chakravarthy, Iyer downplayed the notion that KKR specifically seeks favorable conditions.

"We never look at what is the best condition for us. We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about," Iyer stated. "If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions, you have to have the combination that can do well."

About his own form, Iyer emphasised his focus on mindset rather than statistics. "I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right. When my approach towards the game is right, that has got nothing to do with the runs that I scored," he explained.

"The benchmark has always been the mindset that I carry, and I feel I am carrying a very good mindset towards the game."

As KKR seek to strengthen their position in the IPL 2025 standings, their approach against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be crucial in what promises to be an exciting encounter at the Chepauk Stadium.

With four consecutive defeats behind them and just one win so far this season, five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves languishing in ninth place, with pressure mounting with every game.

Defending champions KKR are in a slightly better position in the table, placed sixth with two wins in five games and they too are in need of consistency. Their bowlers came under fire at Eden Gardens, and a better effort will be expected on the more spin-friendly surface in Chennai.

