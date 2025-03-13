Who is Aamir Khan's New Girlfriend, Gauri? Bollywood Actor Surprises Fans with Announcement

Ever since his divorce with noted film-maker Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan remained mum on his romantic life. While rumors have always been doing the rounds that the Bollywood legend has got a new lady love in his life, Aamir never openly talked about her. But, in what can be considered a surprise news for fans and audiences, Aamir Khan announced that he is not single anymore.

Not just that, it's being widely reported that Aamir Khan also introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the paps and the media. After a brief introduction and meet-greet, the legendary actor requested full privacy from the media. He revealed that he would like to keep his romantic life private and urged the paps to not disclose the identity of Gauri.

Who is Aamir Khan's New Girlfriend, Gauri? Here's What We Know

For long, Bollywood tabloids have been speculating about the mystery lady love in Aamir's life. Now, we know that she has a name and it's Gauri. Apparently, Gauri is not at all connected to the film fraternity and doesn't know anyone from Bollywood besides Aamir. She has no connections to the film industry and lives a private life outside Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Gauri hails from Bengaluru and she also has a six-year-old child.

Another interesting thing to note here is that Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to his family and they are all extremely happy that he has found love again in life. It will be interesting to see if Gauri decides to attend any of Aamir's cinema-related parties and how long will the Bollywood legend shield her from the public limelight.