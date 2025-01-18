Singham Again Telugu, Tamil Versions Released on OTT: When and Where to watch?

Rohit Shetty's blockbuster film Singham Again, which was released in theatres on November 1, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was first available in Hindi; however, it has recently been dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, and can now be viewed by a larger audience.

It was first available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and later on the platform as a regular stream starting December 27. Singham Again is trending on the OTT platform and is now set to reach out to more audiences with Telugu and Tamil audio.

The film's direction is from Rohit Shetty, and it has an ensemble cast list that includes; Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Playing the role of the villain; Arjun Kapoor. The references of the high-octane action sequences combined with the plot of the story that is referencing the Ramayana.

With the addition of Telugu and Tamil audio, Singham Again is now available in three languages on Amazon Prime Video. This move is expected to increase the film's viewership and make it more accessible to audiences across the country.

The series is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe: Singham, Singham Returns, Simba, and Sooryavanshi. Critical reception has mixed reviews, although the film's commercial success and grossing value is over Rs 372 crores worldwide. If you still haven't caught up with it, now Singham Again is accessible via Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil or Hindi.

Also read: Tamil Nadu School Holidays 2025: A Month-Wise List