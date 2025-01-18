Beware of Fake Reward Points Scam: Telangana Police Alert!

Telangana Police have issued an alert about a rising scam targeting credit card users. Fraudsters are sending fake messages posing as leading banks, claiming that reward points are about to expire. The messages prompt users to click on a link and download an APK file to claim or extend their reward points.

However, downloading these files gives scammers access to sensitive information, including bank details and personal data. Police have advised the public to be cautious and not download APK files from unknown sources. It’s essential to verify any suspicious reward offers directly with your bank.

Don’t let greed for extra reward points cost you your hard-earned money. Falling for these scams could lead to your bank account balance being drained. Stay cautious, avoid clicking on dubious links, and always confirm offers through official bank channels. Protect your finances from scammers!