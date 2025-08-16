Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: God Defeats Rajinikanth, NTR, and Hrithik Roshan!

Big films come and go, but every now and then, there comes a movie that will change makers' perception of how stories need to be told. It doesn't matter whether the film has a star or not. The movie keeps growing bigger and bigger with each passing day because the audiences have started loving what it has to offer.

One would expect that one of the biggest hits of 2025 would be a star-driven action entertainer. But, that isn't the case. Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated film made by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, managed to surpass expectations for one and all.

Not only did it cross the Rs.100 crore worldwide gross, but it also amassed Rs.200 crores worldwide and is now en route to creating history by collecting Rs.200 crores net from just its domestic version. Such is the impact of the movie, which turned out to be a top choice for families and children across the country.

Mahavatar Narsimha's first week collections stand around Rs.30 crores, and it improved significantly to Rs.50 crores in the next week. In its third week, the animated film managed to collect nearly Rs.48 crores, and it currently is in its fourth week of its theatrical run.

On its fourth Friday, Mahavatar Narsimha collected nearly Rs.7 crores, which is massive considering the fact that two big films, War 2 and Coolie, had been released. This is the impact an animated film on our mythology has had on the masses, and owing to the mixed reviews for both Coolie and War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha will surely have a long run at the Indian box office.