Maa Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Kajol's Horror Film After Theatrical Release?

Bollywood actress Kajol is gearing up for the release of her next horror film, titled "Maa." Maa is part of the Shaitaan universe, where Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, acted. Just like the Stree universe, the Shaitaan universe also has a mythological connection, and it focuses more on black magic. If the trailer for Maa is any indication, the movie is expected to make a significant impact at the North Indian box office.

Despite the success of Sitaare Zameen Par in attracting audiences, it ultimately failed to sustain the influx of people to the theaters. Despite opening up to positive reviews, Sitaare didn't help the box office much, and with Maa coming tomorrow (Friday), Aamir Khan's film might end up getting forgotten.

Maa Movie OTT: Netflix Bags Digital Rights

Horror is typically a genre that attracts attention, and Ajay Devgn directed the climax of Maa. Even during the promotions, the team of Maa has been praising their achievements and how grand the film's production quality is. It remains to be seen how well their promise gets fulfilled on Friday, but thanks to the success of Shaitaan, there will be decent footfalls for Maa.

Maa has revealed its streaming partner ahead of its theatrical release. Just like how Shaitaan came and created a sensation on Netflix, Maa's digital rights have also been bagged by the same OTT giant, and even though the movie's OTT release hasn't yet been confirmed, Maa will follow the regular 8-week theatrical window. By this logic, fans can expect this Kajol film to be out on streaming by mid-August.

It won't be a surprise if Netflix decides to release the movie during the Independence Day weekend.