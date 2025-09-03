Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Baby: Everything About Husband Zaid Darbar and Their Love Story

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have become parents once again as they welcomed their second baby boy on September 1, 2025. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post where they symbolically depicted their family as a lion, lioness, and two cubs. They also expressed gratitude for the blessings they have received and mentioned that their elder son, Zehaan, is thrilled to welcome his baby brother into the family.

The announcement drew warm wishes from fans and friends across the entertainment industry. Many celebrities congratulated the couple, celebrating this new chapter in their journey. For Gauahar and Zaid, the joy of expanding their family comes with double the happiness as their first child, Zehaan, is still very young and will now have a lifelong companion in his little brother.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Love Story:

But beyond the celebrations, many fans often wonder about Zaid Darbar, the man who has stood beside Gauahar in every milestone. Zaid is the son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar and has carved his own path as a dancer, choreographer, and social media content creator. He first gained attention through TikTok, where his engaging videos made him popular among young audiences. Later, he expanded into YouTube and Instagram, building a loyal fan base of his own.

Their love story is as charming as it is modern. Zaid and Gauahar’s first interaction began online when Zaid sent her a direct message. What started as casual conversations soon grew into a meaningful connection. Within just a few weeks, Zaid proposed to Gauahar in his unique style, using a playful game of charades. Their bond only grew stronger, and by November 2020, the couple got engaged. A month later, on December 25, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony filled with love, laughter, and close family.

Since their marriage, Gauahar and Zaid have often spoken openly about their relationship. Both have shared that their love is built on trust and respect, which makes their bond strong despite the pressures of public life. Gauahar has mentioned in interviews that marriage brought a sense of calm and maturity to Zaid, who once admitted to having a quick temper but has since grown more patient and understanding. Their openness with each other and their willingness to grow together have been the foundation of their marriage.

Today, with two little boys completing their family, Gauahar and Zaid’s journey feels like a fairytale come true. From a casual message on social media to marriage and parenthood, their story shows how love can blossom in the most unexpected ways and create a bond that stands the test of time.