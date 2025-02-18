Chhaava Box-office Collection: Shivaji Jayanti Crucial for 200 Crore Mark!

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is setting the box office on fire. The movie, released with limited expectations, shatters trade experts’ predictions and sets new records for Bollywood. Not just that, it has emerged as Vicky Kaushal’s career-highest grosser and is not looking to stop anytime soon.

In its first weekend, the film managed to cross the 100-cr mark and is only going strong with each passing day. The movie, directed by Laxman Uterkar, has impressed the audiences and critics alike. While some critics felt that the movie didn’t come together as a whole, Vicky’s performance in the last 30 minutes impressed one and all.

Audiences who flocked to the theatres also turned emotional and appreciated the actors for portraying real-life characters with such poise. With no new releases, Chhaava will emerge as one of 2025’s highest-grossers in Hindi cinema.

To add to its glory, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is coming on the 19th of February, and trade experts predict that this could be game-changing for the movie’s collections. According to all predictions, Chhaava is all set to amass a whopping Rs.50 crores tomorrow which will make it easy for the movie to touch 200 cr-mark and even go for 300 crores, which doesn’t seem like a distant reality now.

Chhaava is a much-needed relief for Bollywood after a series of duds to start the year.

