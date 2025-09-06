Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff Disappoints Big Time With Sub-Par Opening!

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 hit the screens on September 5 and opened to a respectable Rs.12 crore on its first day. Advance sales were solid, raking in around ₹7 crore ahead of release and placing the film in a comfortable opening territory despite crowded footing at the box office.

That said, Baaghi 4 fell short when compared to the franchise’s earlier films. The second installment opened at Rs.25.1 crore and the third at 17.5 crores, showing that the latest entry did not match up to its predecessors’ early performances.

In terms of occupancy, Thursday’s advance bookings and Friday’s turnout point to moderate interest. Estimates from some sources put Friday’s earnings in the Rs.12 to 14 crore range. Multiplex chains saw healthier numbers in metros, while single screens performed steadily in mass belts.

Genre peers provided a sharper contrast. Hollywood’s The Conjuring Last Rites dominated with an Rs.18 crore opening, underscoring the intense competition on release day. Despite this, Baaghi 4 managed to outpace certain domestic rivals and held its own in regions where action entertainers traditionally draw large crowds.

Baaghi 4 delivered a decent opening with ₹12 crore in India and strong pre sales, yet remains well behind the franchise’s peaks and faced stiff external competition. Its weekend performance and holdover among Tiger Shroff fans will determine whether it can catch up or settle into mid range returns.