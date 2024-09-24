Alia Bhatt Sings Chuttamalle from Devara, NTR Stunned!

"Devara Ka Jigra" Interview: Alia Bhatt's Soulful Singing Stuns NTR and Karan Johar

In a captivating promotional interview, "Devara Ka Jigra," Alia Bhatt, NTR (Jr. NTR), and Karan Johar shared the stage, generating immense excitement among fans.

Alia Bhatt's Telugu Singing Debut

When asked to showcase her singing talent, Alia stunned everyone by rendering the soulful Telugu song "Chuttamalle" from NTR's upcoming film, Devara. NTR was visibly stunned, praising Alia's incredible vocal range and emotional delivery.

Karan Johar's Insights

Karan Johar shared his thoughts on Devara's pan-India appeal, highlighting the film's universal themes and NTR's exceptional performance.

Engaging Conversations

The trio engaged in delightful conversations about:

The making of Jigra and Devara

Alia's singing experiences

NTR's preparation for Devara

Karan Johar's vision for pan-India cinema

A Night to Remember

The "Devara Ka Jigra" interview was a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and inspiring conversations.

