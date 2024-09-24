Alia Bhatt Sings Chuttamalle from Devara, NTR Stunned!
"Devara Ka Jigra" Interview: Alia Bhatt's Soulful Singing Stuns NTR and Karan Johar
In a captivating promotional interview, "Devara Ka Jigra," Alia Bhatt, NTR (Jr. NTR), and Karan Johar shared the stage, generating immense excitement among fans.
Alia Bhatt's Telugu Singing Debut
When asked to showcase her singing talent, Alia stunned everyone by rendering the soulful Telugu song "Chuttamalle" from NTR's upcoming film, Devara. NTR was visibly stunned, praising Alia's incredible vocal range and emotional delivery.
Karan Johar's Insights
Karan Johar shared his thoughts on Devara's pan-India appeal, highlighting the film's universal themes and NTR's exceptional performance.
Engaging Conversations
The trio engaged in delightful conversations about:
The making of Jigra and Devara
Alia's singing experiences
NTR's preparation for Devara
Karan Johar's vision for pan-India cinema
A Night to Remember
The "Devara Ka Jigra" interview was a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and inspiring conversations.
