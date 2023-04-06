BJP to release DMK ministers 'corruption list' on April 14: Annamalai

Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai on Thursday said that the party would release a "corruption list" of DMK ministers on April 14, exposing the alleged scams of the present DMK regime as well as the previous regime (2006-2011).

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters, 'Kamalalayam' after attending the foundation day celebrations of the party, he claimed that the list would be "shocking".

"We have fixed April 14 to expose the scams of the DMK ministers. It is not only the ministers of the present regime, but also the ministers of the previous DMK regime. You (journalists) will be seeing how shocking it is," he said.

When a journalist recalled the statement of Annamalai six months ago that a DMK minister would soon face music of Economic Offence Wing, he said: "There is no escape. The DMK ministers are not going anywhere and the Economic Offence Wing is also very much present. So wait and see that things will take shape gradually as the agency has to follow routine procedure and norms."

Annamalai also said that the state party unit have given a representation to the Union Coal and Mines Minister, Prahlad Joshi regarding the extraction of coal blocks in three places in Delta region, and he had promised to look into the issue.

He also claimed said that the membership of the RSS jumped four times when its rally was banned in the state and added that the BJP had also witnessed a similar phenomenon. He said that this growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu was due to the collective and continuous efforts of the senior leaders including previous state Presidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.