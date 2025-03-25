BJP MLA warns of bulldozer action against studios hosting Kunal Kamra

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Tuesday warned that any studio in Maharashtra that provides space for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's performances would face bulldozer action if any illegal construction is found on its premises.

Kadam accused Kamra of making controversial remarks with political backing, alleging that he is being endorsed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

His comments came after Kamra refused to apologise for calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a "traitor."

The controversy escalated after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive against illegal structures at The Habitat Club in the Unicontinental Hotel, the venue where Kamra performed.

Reacting to the demolition, Kadam told IANS, "This is the arrogance of a foolish person who makes such statements only for publicity. The studio where he made these remarks has been bulldozed. If any other studio in Maharashtra allows him to perform and illegal construction is found there, it will also be demolished."

The dispute started after Kamra uploaded a video on YouTube featuring a satirical performance where he modified a song from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai.

The comedian changed the lyrics to, "Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," targeting Shinde. While the segment drew laughter from the audience, it enraged the ruling Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde.

Calling Kamra "anti-Constitutional," Kadam said, "This kind of person speaks against the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and even the judiciary. These are anti-constitutional elements. Legal action will be taken against him. If he performs in any studio in Maharashtra, its illegal construction will be bulldozed."

Kadam further claimed that Kamra's statements were politically motivated.

"He is saying these things because he took a 'supari' (contract) from Uddhav Thackeray. That's why both father and son (Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray) stood in his support, speaking like his spokespersons."

Taking a dig at Thackeray, Kadam remarked, "Uddhav Thackeray has destroyed his own party due to his love for his son. At one time, he had so many MLAs but look at their situation now. The real Shiv Sena is with Eknath Shinde."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.