BJP man accuses Trinamool leaders of supporting Rohingyas, threatens to bulldoze them into Bangladesh

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) After a Trinamool Congress leader's 'push back' threat, now a BJP leader has threatened to bulldoze Trinamool men into Bangladesh after applying stinging nettle on their bodies.

The BJP's minority cell leader Kashem Ali made the statement on Sunday evening while speaking at a party programme in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district.

Ali, who is a member of the state committee of West Bengal BJP minority cell, slammed the Trinamool Congress for supporting Rohingyas in the area who are living illegally in the country.

"The corrupt TMC leaders are thinking of fleeing to another place. So, before fleeing, catch all these corrupt Trinamool leaders and tie them to trees. Apply stinging nettle on their bodies and send them to Bangladesh. These TMC leaders are supporting Rohingyas. I will tell them, let the Special Intensive Revision be launched once. Then I will use a bulldozer to throw them into Bangladesh through the Ghojadanga border," said Ali.

The statement from the BJP leader came after a Trinamool leader threatened to push BJP leaders into Bangladesh for targeting Bengalis and Bengali language.

Trinamool’s Malda district president, Abdur Rahim Bakshi, at a party meeting on Sunday, said that after pushing back the BJP leaders into Bangladesh, he will apologise to them.

“BJP leaders say that they will push back Bengalis into Bangladesh. Let me tell such leaders that I will also hold your hair and push you into Bangladesh. To those BJP leaders who are making big statements sitting in Kolkata, I will kick them and push them back to Bangladesh. Then I will also apologise to them. Then I will pretend that I didn’t understand that these BJP leaders are Bengalis and I mistakenly pushed these Bengali BJP leaders into Bangladesh,” said Bakshi.

Following Ali's statement, the Trinamool leadership is refusing to give him much importance.

Local Trinamool leader Abdul Waid Dhali said, "Kashem Ali himself is a leader no one knows about. His words have no importance. In fact, the BJP is using him to divide the minorities. The way the Bengali migrant workers are being tortured in BJP-ruled states, needs to be condemned."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.