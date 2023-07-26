BJP leaders claim massive transfer-posting scam in Bihar

Patna, July 26 (IANS) A day after the Bihar government cancelled the transfer posting of 480 circle officers, the BJP on Wednesday alleged massive scam in almost every department since the formation of Mahagathbandhan government.

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP's OBC wing and spokesperson said, "Transfer-posting is the biggest scam in Bihar. After corruption in education, health, mining, Road Construction Department, Social Welfare, Rural Development, the biggest transfer-posting scam has emerged in the Revenue and Land Reform department.

"It is shocking that ministers under RJD quotas are directly involved in the transfer-posting. If the state government would calculate, it's over Rs 100 crore scam in the Revenue and Land Reforms department," Anand said.

Arvind Kumar Singh, another senior leader of BJP and spokesperson said, "The chief minister has cancelled the transfer-posting of Revenue and land Reforms department, K.K. Pathak has foiled the transfer posting of over 200 Block Education Officers (BEO) and district Education Officers (DEO) which was attempted by education minister Prof Chandrashekher.

"These incidents have proved that the game of corruption is at peak. The leaders of RJD were involved in give and take. The chief minister is miffed and now he is taking action against them. The entire Bihar government is involved in corruption. Under the influence of RJD, the JD(U) is also getting affected."

