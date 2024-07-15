BJP downplays Bhujbal’s meeting with Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The BJP on Monday downplayed the unscheduled meeting between a veteran NCP minister and Samata Parishad Chief Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP SP President Sharad Pawar here in Mumbai.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Bhujbal will not do anything that will damage the MahaYuti in the state.

“Chhagan Bhujbal is a very senior leader of MahaYuti and he will not take any different decision. He will not also commit anything that will damage the MahaYuti. He is trying to keep the grand alliance together as his efforts are on to ensure the unity of the Grand Alliance,” Bawankule said.

He said that there is nothing wrong in any leader meeting Sharad Pawar.

“We often meet him. There are some subjects for which guidance from seniors is required. There is nothing wrong in meeting superiors in the interest of the state. No one should make any political interpretation of this visit,’’ said.

His comment came hours after Bhujbal’s meeting with Pawar. Bhujbal, who on Sunday had fired a salvo against Pawar on his home turf Baramati for being silent on the ongoing Maratha OBC reservation protests, today met Pawar and urged him to take an initiative to resolve this stalemate in the larger interest of maintaining the social harmony in the state.

He also clarified that the meeting was not political nor had he gone as the MahaYuti minister but went as a committed OBC worker to maintain amity between Maratha and OBC communities.

NCP Working President Praful Patel said that Bhujbal had briefed him about his meeting with Pawar. “Don’t read too much into it,” he said.

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare also scoffed at speculation that Bhujbal was upset at the party, saying that he on Sunday enthusiastically participated in the Jansanman rally at Baramati and addressed the gathering.

“So no one should spread any kind of rumour without any reason. Bhujbal is a senior leader in the state and a big personality in the state politics. He has created his own identity in state politics by his hard work,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP SP Working President Supriya Sule said that Bhujbal is sidelined in the MahaYuti. To a question whether Bhujbal will be inducted in the NCP SP, she said it will be the party organisation’s decision.

“All the members of the organisation take such decisions together. No single person makes any such decision,” he commented.

