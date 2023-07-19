BJP booth president beaten to death in Amethi

Amethi, July 19 (IANS) A BJP booth president was allegedly beaten to death by six people in the Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Dinesh Singh, 40, was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment later in the evening.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for post-mortem and that attempts are on to arrest the killers.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.