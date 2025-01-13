Binny congratulates newly elected BCCI office-bearers Saikia, Bhatia

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia have been elected unopposed as the new secretary and treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The duo, who were elected to their respective roles during the Special General Meeting (SGM) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Sunday, will now assume charge with immediate effect.

Saikia was the BCCI joint secretary since 2022, and now steps in as the secretary after Jay Shah left the post to take over as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Bhatia takes up the role of the treasurer after Ashish Shelar stepped down following his inclusion as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia on their appointments as Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer, respectively. They are taking forward the exceptional legacy of Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, who have set exemplary standards in these roles.”

“I am confident that their proven administrative acumen and deep understanding of financial operations will help us reach new heights in both governance and financial management. I also take this opportunity to thank our State Associations for their unanimous support and their faith in our shared vision for Indian Cricket,” said BCCI president Roger Binny in a statement on Monday.

Saikia played four first-class games for Assam as a wicketkeeper-batter and is also the state’s advocate general, apart from previously serving as secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), where he earned plaudits for development of cricket in the state and getting the stadium at Barsapara ready for hosting international and IPL games.

Meanwhile, Bhatia hails from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) and has served as its President, apart from having a stint previously in the BCCI Apex Council till 2022. “The appointments of Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia mark an exciting new chapter for BCCI's administrative framework.”

“They step into the distinguished shoes of Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar, who were stellar in their respective roles. Saikia and Bhatia, with their track record in cricket administration and professional expertise are ideal choices and I look forward to working closely with them.”

“The overwhelming endorsement from our State Associations reinforces our collective commitment to taking the game to greater heights. We will continue to develop cricket infrastructure across the country and create more opportunities for everyone to be involved in our beautiful game,” stated Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice president.

