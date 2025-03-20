Bill Gates will support Maha's digital governance model, Lakhpati Didi project: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Microsoft and Gates Foundation will provide support to make Maharashtra a role model in the country in digital governance and right to service, especially when the government has started the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Also, the Gates Foundation has shown its readiness to participate in the Lakhpati Didi initiative to fulfil the state government's goal of making 25 lakh women entrepreneurs.

CM Fadnavis said this after meeting Microsoft co-founder, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates.

The chief minister's office in a release said that the duo also held a positive discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in health, agriculture and infrastructure.

CM Fadnavis said that as Maharashtra is going through a transformation phase, major projects are underway in infrastructure, agriculture, and health.

"Since there is a shortage of doctors in rural areas, the Gates Foundation should cooperate to provide quality health services and facilities. The Budget has also made provision for the use of AI in the health and agriculture sectors," he added while giving the example of doubling the production of sugarcane in the Pune district using the technology.

CM Fadnavis told Bill Gates that the state government is trying to ensure that farmers have access to electricity during the day and for this, solar power is being used from 2022-23. From 30 per cent of electricity generation, now up to 52 per cent is being generated through solar, so farmers are getting electricity at a lower cost.

He also shared that there is a plan to make all the electricity feeders solar to provide them with electricity for 24 hours.

The Chief Minister also informed that an Innovation City is being set up in an area of 300 acres in Navi Mumbai.

Bill Gates assured to partner in technical assistance along with financial assistance for the Innovation City and other initiatives, according to the release.

Gates Foundation will provide technical and financial support to the state government to contain dengue in Gadchiroli district.

Bill Gates invited the chief minister to Seattle.

