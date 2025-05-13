Bihar: Wife of Sushil Modi indicates willingness to join politics

Patna, May 13 (IANS) The first death anniversary of veteran BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was observed with deep respect and solemnity at a tribute program held at Ravindra Bhawan, Patna.

Remembered for his clear thinking, strong personality, and decades-long political contribution, Modi was paid rich tributes by political leaders across party lines.

Among those in attendance was his wife, J.C. George Modi, who made an emotional remembrance of her late husband.

In a significant political signal, she said publicly for the first time, “I can contest the elections, but the decision has to be taken by the party.”

The former professor added that she would fully respect and abide by the BJP’s decision if asked to enter active politics.

During the event in Ravindra Bhawan, Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Awadesh Narayan Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Nawada MP Vivek Thakur, Dharmashila Gupta, Bhukhu Bhai Dalsania, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and others were present.

As part of the day's events, another tribute meeting was organised at Rajendra Nagar Road No. 8, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid his respects.

The Chief Minister announced that the local park at Road Number 8 would be renamed ‘Sushil Kumar Modi Park’ in memory of his late friend and colleague.

Nitish Kumar, while garlanding Modi’s photograph, reflected on their long association and described him as a man of principle and dedication.

He further declared that Sushil Modi’s death anniversary would be marked as a state function every year. In addition, he announced the installation of a statue of Sushil Modi in the park and instructed officials to ensure the work was completed soon.

The occasion saw the presence of several BJP leaders, family members, party workers, and citizens who gathered to honour a leader who played a key role in shaping Bihar’s political and economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.