Bihar: Seven police personnel arrested in liquor case

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Seven police personnel, including the in-charge of the Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF), Home Guard jawans, and a driver, were arrested in Bihar's Vaishali district for their involvement in a liquor-related case following directives from Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Har Kishor Rai.

The arrested officers, who were part of the Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF), are now facing legal proceedings, as a case has been registered against them.

The arrests were made after a joint raid led by Mahua SDPO Saurabh Suman and Mahua police, acting on SP Rai's instructions.

During the raid, authorities recovered a substantial quantity of alcohol from the residences of the ALTF officials. The seizure included 32 litres of country-made liquor and one bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor.

Additionally, the foreign liquor bottle was traced back to a consignment previously seized in the Patepur police station area.

SP Har Kishor Rai, who informed the media about the incident, revealed that the ALTF Team 3, operating under the Mahua police station, had allegedly stolen liquor seized during raids.

The alleged personnel either consumed the stolen liquor themselves or sold it illegally. During the raid, police recovered both country-made and foreign liquor from the possession of the accused.

The alleged police officers are identified as SI Nisar Ahmed, HC Mukesh Kumar, Constable Priya Rani, Home Guard jawans Rampravesh Singh, Ratnesh Kumar and Driver Mantosh Kumar.

An FIR has been registered against all seven personnel, and they are currently in custody as further legal action is underway.

SP Rai's decisive action underscores the seriousness of the offence and reflects efforts to reinforce integrity in the enforcement of Bihar's strict prohibition policy.

