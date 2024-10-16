Bihar by-elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to announce candidates today

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) The Jan Suraaj, launched by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, will announce on Wednesday its candidates for by-elections in Bihar, scheduled on November 13.

The by-elections, to be held on Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari, and Ramgarh seats, will serve as a litmus test for Kishor's ambitions, as he has made bold claims about forming a government in Bihar in 2025.

The stakes are high for all involved, with these elections likely to shape the narrative and momentum leading to the Assembly elections.

Kishor's extensive padayatra across Bihar, which began on October 2, 2022, has been a major grassroots initiative aimed at understanding the issues and concerns of the people.

Over the past years, he has covered more than 55,000 km, engaging directly with the public in various parts of the state. He launched his political party, Jan Suraaj, on October 2.

As the party now prepares for the upcoming by-elections, there is significant anticipation surrounding the announcement of its candidates.

According to party sources, the candidate selections will be unexpected and could shift the political conversation in Bihar.

Kishor's party is set to contest all four seats, making these by-elections a crucial test for his new political venture and its ability to challenge the established parties in the state.

Given Kishor's reputation as a skilled political strategist, the choice of candidates is likely to be calculated to maximise his party's impact. This development adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming by-polls, as Kishor's Jan Suraj party looks to position itself as a serious player in Bihar's political arena.

The by-election results will come on November 23.

Major parties, including BJP, RJD, JD(U), CPI-ML, and Congress, are engaged in discussions regarding seat-sharing and candidate selection.

