Bihar court issues non-bailable warrant against Bhojpuri superstate Khesari Lal Yadav

Patna, July 23 (IANS) A district court in Bihar's Chapra has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in a cheque bouncing case.

An FIR in this regard had been registered against Yadav and his wife in Rasoolpur police station by Mritunjay Nath Pandey.

The court had given the bail to Yadav alias Satrughan Kumar in this case but now Judicial Magistrate First Class Priyanshu Kumar has cancelled his bail and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Pandey had sold a piece of land to Yadav’s wife Chanda Devi at Rs 22.07 lakh and its registry had taken place on June 4, 2019 in Ekma registration office. Yadav had given a cheque of Rs 18 lakh which Pandey had deposited in his bank account but it bounced on June 24, 2019.

When Pandey contacted Yadav, he gave another cheque which bounced again on June 28, 2019.

Pandey then approached the Rasoolpur police station and registered an FIR against him for cheque bouncing on August 22, 2019. The court had issued summons on January 22, 2021, and February 25, 2021 but Yadav did not appear in the court.

Then the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. At that time, Yadav had taken bail from court after appearing before it on January 21, 2022.

