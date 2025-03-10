Big B on India's win: ‘No more third world tag, we are the go to nation’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan is over-the-moon after India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The megastar penned a congratulatory post and praised the “Men In Blue” for their confident gameplay.

Taking to his blog, he wrote: “And the wellwishers .. in somewhat limited numbers and enthu, because of the IND v NZ .. but still a joy as ever. Sat in one spot .. sat in the style of the required tashan ... and the VICTORY !!”

He praised the Indian cricket team for their calm, confident, and strategic gameplay, without revealing anxiety or nervousness.

“A cool calm collected play .. no facial giveaways of resolve or anxiousness .. just a most confident unobtrusive planned execution play.”

The thespian also reflected on how India is now respected on the global stage.

“This is INDIA now in the eyes of the World .. a respect of achievement .. a recognition of India can do it .. an acceptance that India will do it ..”

The cine icon takes pride in India's progress over 78 years of independence, contrasting it with its history of foreign invasions and oppression.

“No more the insinuated '3rd World' tag .. no more the 'other' World in superiority .. we are the pride , we are the promise , we are the 'go to' nation .. we are the prime .. Ravaged looted and ruled by invaders over hundreds of years .. BUT in 78 yrs , of our fighting INDEPENDENCE .. teaching a lesson to the rest.”

Amitabh Bachchan asked as to how many nations achieved what India has in 78 years of independence.

“How many other nations have achieved what INDIA has in 78 years of Independence ?

We rank high .. very high ..Good night .. And many congratulations to Team India for their Victory today”

This was India’s fourth appearance in the ICC finals in two years and their second victory after lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup. It is also India’s third Champions Trophy title after previously lifting the title in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

