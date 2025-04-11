Big achievement for India: BCI Chairman hails Rana’s extradition from US

Patna, April 11 (IANS) Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, on Friday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States to India. He described the move as a “major achievement” for the country.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said, “The Indian government has accomplished a significant feat under the leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

"Bringing Rana from the US to India is a great victory, not just for our government but for the entire nation. He is a major criminal and a key conspirator behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Extraditing him from a powerful country like the United States is no small task,” the BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Bihar said.

Mishra further praised the diplomatic efforts involved, adding, “This is a testament to the strength of our foreign policy and international diplomacy. The US court granted permission, and now Rana has been remanded to National Investigation Agency's custody. All the evidence is being collected, and the involvement of every individual— directly or indirectly — will be investigated. The trial will begin soon, and justice will be served.”

Mishra concluded, “This is a big achievement for India. It showcases our capability to bring even the most dangerous terrorists to justice, regardless of where they are hiding. It is a clear demonstration of India’s growing power and international standing.”

Meanwhile, the NIA has officially taken custody of Rana for his interrogation. He was handed over to the agency on Thursday evening following orders from a Special Court in New Delhi.

According to sources, the questioning is expected to commence on Friday at the NIA headquarters. The focus will be on Rana’s role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, his links to David Coleman Headley — one of the key planners of the attacks — and his alleged connections to Pakistan’s Intelligence agency, the ISI.

Rana will also be interrogated about his stays in India and individuals he interacted with during those visits. Investigators expect that his questioning could reveal new leads and unearth more details about the planning and execution of the attacks.

He will remain in NIA custody for 18 days as the investigation progresses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.