Bharti Airtel reports 121 pc net profit growth in Q3, revenue jumps 19 pc

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a significant rise in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3 FY25) at Rs 14,781 crore, driven primarily by exceptional items from the consolidation of Indus Towers.

However, after adjusting for exceptional items, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5,514 crore with a 121 per cent increase compared to Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period (Q3 FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 45,129 crore due to strong performance in India and steady growth in Africa.

“We delivered another consistent quarter as Indus Towers consolidation was effective in Q3,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD.

He added that the company’s balance sheet remains solid, supported by robust cash generation, prudent capital allocation and continued deleveraging.

“At the same time, we believe the industry further tariff repair to ensure sustained investments and long-term value creation," Vittal added.

Airtel’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased by 24 per cent YoY to Rs 24,480 crore, partly reflecting the impact of Indus Towers' consolidation for 43 days during the quarter.

The company also reported steady growth in its average revenue per user (ARPU), which rose to Rs 245 from Rs 208 in the same quarter last year.

Airtel strengthened its leadership in the postpaid segment by adding 0.6 million new customers in Q3, taking its total postpaid user base to 25.3 million.

Airtel Business continued its strong performance as the revenue increased by 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Meanwhile, its home broadband segment maintained its growth momentum by reporting a 19 per cent increase in revenue.

Net customer additions in this segment reached a record high of 674,000, driven by demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

However, Airtel’s digital TV segment saw a 3 per cent YoY decline in revenue.

The company’s passive infrastructure services contributed 5.7 per cent to its overall revenue growth in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.