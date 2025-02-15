Bharat pavilion at Berlinale draws huge attention strengthening the Indian cinema

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The Bharat pavilion at the European Film Market (EFM) in the ongoing edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, is helping Indian cinema reach new heights.

Organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Embassy of India in Berlin, the Bharat pavilion stands as a vibrant showcase of India's rich film culture, opportunities for international collaboration, and the country's growing prominence in the global film industry.

The Bharat pavilion finds a strategic position right at the entrance of the European Film Market’s venue, ensuring high visibility and attention from the attendees. Its presence has garnered considerable interest, with a steady stream of visitors eager to explore India's diverse filmmaking ecosystem. The EFM, which is currently being held in Berlin, serves as one of the most important film markets worldwide, providing a platform for filmmakers, distributors, producers, and other industry professionals to network and explore new business opportunities.

At the heart of the pavilion’s messaging is India's evolving film industry and the new filming incentives scheme, designed to attract international filmmakers to shoot in India. This initiative offers enticing benefits, including financial incentives and logistical support, aimed at positioning India as a preferred filming destination.

In addition, the pavilion serves as an important touchpoint for promoting the World Audio Visual Summit (WAVES), scheduled to be held in Mumbai in May 2025. Delegates and participants at the EFM are encouraged to register for this high-profile event, which promises to bring together thought leaders from the global audio-visual industry.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, was also clicked at the venue.

The Berlin International Film Festival, referred to as Berlinale, is one of the Big Three Film Festivals of Europe along with the Venice Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

