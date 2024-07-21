Bhakti Rathod reveals her biggest learning on Guru Purnima

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the hit television show 'Pushpa Impossible', has opened up about her biggest learning on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The actress spoke with IANS and shared that her mother is her Guru and revealed the "greatest art" she has learned.

Bhakti told IANS: “After working with various directors across different mediums, who are mostly teachers themselves, and even marrying one whom I almost worshipped, I realised as I grew up that the greatest art I was ever taught was ‘how to learn and how to be a great student', which enabled me to learn so much more from all the teachers that have come into my life and will come in the future as well.”

The actress shared that this invaluable lesson, which will keep her a learner for life, was taught to her by her only Guru, her mother.

“A Guru is someone who moulds you into becoming the right kind of soul so that you can fend for yourself all your life without the need of falling on someone else. That’s what my mother has done, made sure I never stop learning from wherever I can and thus never stop growing. This Guru Purnima, and every other one, I offer my gratitude to my Guru, my mother, who still dedicates a better part of her life to my personal constructive progress.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhakti will be next seen in the film 'Journey' alongside veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The film explores themes of perseverance, hope, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Bhakti recently completed dubbing for the movie as well.

