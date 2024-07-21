NEET 2024: Candidates who were not from tuition hubs also figured in toppers' list

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversies over NEET-UG results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a data which shows that the students who got 700 or more marks appeared at 1404 centres spread across 276 cities and 25 States/UTs.

A total of 23.33 lakh students appeared in NEET 2024, out of them, 2321 students got 700 or more marks out of 720. These students were spread across 1,404 centres in the entire country and abroad. Such a large spread shows that many candidates who were not from the traditional tuition hubs also came in the toppers' list in NEET 2024.

However, many students who appeared from traditional tuition hubs like Sikar, Kota and Kottayam managed to score 700 or more marks. But, the silver lining is that many students appearing from other cities were also able to come within this bracket

For instance, 35 students from Lucknow, 27 students from Kolkata, 25 students from Latur, 20 students from Nagpur, 19 from Faridabad, 18 from Nanded, 17 from Indore, 16 each from Cuttack and Kanpur, 14 each from Kolhapur, Noida, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 13 each from Agra and Aligarh, 10 each from Akola and Patiala, eight from Davangere, seven from Banaskantha, etc, were able to score 700 or more marks.

As per the result data, similar observations are available for other mark ranges as well. For example, in NEET 2024, candidates scoring between 650 and 699 are spread across 509 cities and 4044 centres; candidates scoring between 600 and 649 are spread across 540 cities and 4484 centres; candidates scoring between 550 and 599 are spread across 548 cities and 4563 centres.

In NEET 2023, this spread was somewhat smaller than in NEET 2024, as per the analysis. In NEET 2023, candidates scoring between 700 and 720 were spread across 116 cities and 310 centres; candidates scoring between 650 and 699 were spread across 381 cities and 2431 centres; candidates scoring between 600 and 649 were spread across 464 cities and 3434 centres.

