BSP leader demands caste census in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, July 21 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party's Andhra Pradesh state coordinator and former DGP J. Purnachandra Rao has demanded a caste census in the state, saying this will challenge the survival of parties that operate on caste lines.

He termed the skill census announced by the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government a "drama".

Purnachandra Rao said it was ironic how the TDP could promise in its manifesto 34 per cent reservation in local bodies and 33 per cent in the Assembly for Backward Classes without the mention of caste census.

"Don't they know that this is impossible without a caste census? This is just another gimmick to get votes," Purnachandra Rao said on Saturday while addressing a zonal-level meeting of the BSP.

He also said that historically, the leaders of the Reddy community ruled the roost in Rayalaseema and Nellore regions, thanks to their money power and political clout.

"As a result, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and minorities, who are in the majority, were left behind in political representation," he said.

He pointed out that in the last three general elections in Rayalaseema, YSRCP and TDP allocated the majority of seats to Reddys. As many as 29 seats in 2014, 40 seats in 2019, and 27 seats in 2024 were given to the candidates of one community.

"This figure pertains to 63 Assembly seats under Rayalaseema and Nellore Parliament seats. Allocating only seven to eight seats to Backward Classes reflects the seriousness of the situation here," he said.

He claimed that due to this trend, the leaders of the community are getting stronger politically and economically, turning into money machines for the parties.

"In the bargain, they have been taking into their control minerals, sand, red sandalwood and land, leading to anarchy and jungle raj. As if these are not enough, their murderous politics and factional attacks have only been aggravating the situation. Rayalaseema continues to remain backward, owing to this," he said.

He said that for decades, only a handful of families have been ruling Rayalaseema, taking away land, grabbing contracts and expanding businesses.

"Along with Balijas, Backward Classes, SCs, STs and minorities constitute 70 per cent of the population in these 63 constituencies, while Reddys number 8 per cent. Even with a minuscule population, Kamma leaders in the region have been calling shots," the BSP leader said.

"According to the United Nations Development Programme, unemployment in Rayalaseema stands at 82 per cent, poverty at 76 per cent, and literacy at 42 per cent. This is worse than the national average and the state average. "This situation can change only with the political representation of these castes," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.