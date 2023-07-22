'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Akash Choudhary has left his parents in awe with an extraordinary gesture of love and gratitude, by gifting them their dream home.

Akash fulfilled a long-awaited dream of his parents- he gifted them a beautiful 2BHK apartment in the heart of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The spacious 1375 square feet apartment, located just two minutes away from the bustling Delhi-Meerut Expressway, is a perfect abode that embodies love, comfort, and togetherness. Valued at around Rs 1.80 crore, this house is not just a property; it's a reflection of the unbreakable bond that Akash shares with his parents.

Growing up in a modest home, Akash's parents worked tirelessly to provide him with the best opportunities in life. Filled with immense gratitude and admiration for their sacrifices, Akash made it his mission to repay them in the most meaningful way possible.

When asked about his heartfelt gift, Akash said: “My parents have always been my guiding light, my pillars of strength. This house is a small token of my love and appreciation for everything they've done for me. Seeing the joy on their faces makes every effort worthwhile."

With tears of joy and pride, Akash's parents were overwhelmed by this thoughtful gesture. "We never imagined such a precious gift from our son," said Akash's mother, her voice trembling with emotion.

"This house is not just bricks and mortar; it symbolises the love, dedication, and hard work Akash has put into making our lives better,” she added.

Akash is an actor, model, and fashion influencer, known for his appearances on ‘Splitsvilla 10’.

Recently, Choudhary was on his way to Lonavala with his pet dog when his car got hit by a truck, but fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

He currently plays the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka's former best friend and ex-fiance in Zee TV's ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

The show revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi. However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead.

