‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma explains why TV popularity is temporary

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma has opened up about the transient nature of fame in the television industry.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared that TV popularity often fades once a show goes off-air, and actors are only remembered as long as their characters remain in the spotlight. Verma also believes that working in television comes with its own set of challenges. Still, the actor feels that the medium offers great rewards, especially due to its wide audience reach.

“There’s no doubt that television is a very demanding medium. At the same time, we directly connect with the masses. Through television, we enter people’s homes. Though now, OTT has also reached into people’s drawing rooms. Earlier this was mainly the case with television, but today OTT is also a part of TV in a way. Almost all TV content is now available on OTT too. So, people can easily access it in their bedrooms and in their drawing rooms, and we connect with the audience on a much larger level.”

However, Verma points out that television actors tend to stay in the public memory only while their shows remain successful.

“But the reality is, television has a shelf life. As long as a show is running, everything is fine. We actors are known and remembered. But once the show ends, in hardly six months, people start forgetting. That’s how it works. Of course, there are exceptions like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. That’s a show with longevity. But generally, shows last for one or two years, and the actors are remembered for that time. After that, they often have to wait for work. Sometimes for six months or more, no work comes their way, and to manage, they do small jobs here and there. People forget very quickly. That’s the minus point of television.”

Saanand Verma believes that, unlike television, films offer a lasting impact on audiences. He explains that movies tend to stay relevant for years, with viewers continuing to enjoy films long after their release.

According to him, actors who work in cinema, such as Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, or Pankaj Tripathi, remain in the public eye even if they don't have new releases for several years. Their past work continues to be celebrated, highlighting the enduring nature of cinema and its ability to give actors a long-lasting presence and recognition.

