BGT 2024-25: 'The way Australia responded under immense pressure was huge', says Paine

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine praised the Pat Cummins-led team’s ability to bounce back under immense pressure and secure a ten-wicket victory against India in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

After suffering a crushing 295-run loss in the first Test in Perth, Australia came back to dominate India in all facets of the game at the Adelaide Oval to square the five-match series 1-1.

Captain Pat Cummins (2-41 & 5-57) and pacer Mitchell Starc (6-48 & 2-60), along with batters Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64) were the main architects of Australia’s big win, which serves as a big confidence booster ahead of third Test in Brisbane, starting on December 14.

"A bit of relief I would have thought, no doubt. We spoke a couple of days ago about the pressure that was on them and the response that people were wanting to see. This is a harshly treated team at times, but they are one of the great teams.

"They have won everything but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they know that, they’ve spoken about that, this is the one they want to tick off. I thought the way they responded under immense pressure was huge, albeit in a pink ball Test where we have a great record and India don't get to see it that much.

"The big boys stood up, I thought, particularly the captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc - the pink ball wizard, Travis Head was amazing and Marnus I thought was really pleasing," said Paine on SEN Radio.

Paine also took note of Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney’s batting efforts to get through a tricky final session under lights on day one, which Australia ended at 86/1 after bowling out India for 180.

"I thought the last session of the first day was Test cricket at its absolute best. You've got an absolute champion running in full steam under lights with a pink ball. You've got one of our absolute champions who's averaged 60-plus at times fighting to save his career and you've got a kid in his second Test trying to establish himself.

"I thought both of those guys for different reasons, were huge. That was just as good as professional sports get when you’ve got players that are so good fighting so desperately. It does not get any better than that… it doesn't get any harder. For Marnus and Nathan McSweeney at different points of their career to be able to nail down get through… that just put Australia so far out in front of that Test match," he concluded.

