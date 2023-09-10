Bengal school job case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on Sep 13

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 13 in connection with the multi- crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Incidentally, the summons is for a day when the first meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc's Coordination Committee, of which Banerjee is a member, is supposed to be held at New Delhi.

The ED summons was revealed by Banerjee himself on Sunday evening through a post on X (formerly Twitter) where he also indirectly attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him.

:FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before them on the VERY SAME DAY! One can't help but marvel at the TIMIDITY & VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA," he posted.

Incidentally, ED’s summons come just a day before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is running a parallel investigation in the cash-for-school job case, is supposed to present a crucial report at the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

Last week CBI counsel said at the court that the conspiracy in the case is equivalent to that of 9/11 attack on USA’s World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001.

Earlier, the ED had summoned him on June 13 for questioning in connection with the cash-for-school job case. However, he skipped that meeting.

On May 20, the CBI sleuths questioned Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment case for a marathon nine hours. However, Banerjee himself described the result of that marathon interrogation as a "big zero".

