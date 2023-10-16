Bengal ration distribution case: Multiple government seals recovered from office of arrested accused

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Seizure of multiple state government seals from the office of Bakibur Rahman, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ration distribution irregularities case in West Bengal, has confirmed the involvement of senior officials of the state food & supplies department in the matter, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the government seals recovered from his office include those of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Limited, chief inspector, district food supply officers, and sub-inspector of state food & supplies department.

Without the active involvement of a section of department officials, so many stamps could not have reached the accused's office, the ED officials feel.

Meanwhile, the central agency sleuths have also come across documents relating to huge property and assets in the name of Rahman which include rice-mills, hotels, bar-cum-restaurants and multiple high end vehicles.

The officials also have accessed information of about at least six corporate entities linked to Rahman, which the investigative officials believed to be actually shell companies meant for diversion of the proceeds of the scam.

Besides, several inward and outward remittances have been tracked from the accounts of these companies amounting to several crores of rupees.

Sources said that in face of interrogation by the investigating officials, the accused has remained vague about the sources of funds for the purchase of such huge assets and property.

As per information available with ED, the area of operations of the accused was mainly concentrated on North 24 Parganas and Nadia district.

The main charge against him was that he used to sell wheat and some other essential commodities allotted for fair price shops in the state in the open market.

